Victim recalls staring down barrel of gun during East Nashville carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville man recounts the moments a gun was shoved in his face before his car and wallet were stolen.

It happened at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“I was sitting outside my apartment just listening to the radio, had the window down,” Edwin DeGrella recalled.

He told News 2 all of a sudden he heard someone get out of the car. He looked up to see two young masked-men and a gun staring him in the face.

“When I looked up, the gun was from here to here in front of my face, you know barrel right in front of the eye,” he explained.

He said the men took his wallet and car before ordering him to run.

“I’m lucky. I got lucky, random, lucky,” he said.

Two years ago DeGrella had another car stolen from the same complex. He said he would like to see security increased in his neighborhood.

“I would love it if they just amped the security up a little bit – some security cameras, a gate would be nice, because both times if they don’t have a pass key they are not leaving,” he said.

News 2 reached out to the apartment complex to see if it is making any changes. They did not immediately respond.

DeGrella said police have recovered his Toyota Camry.

Metro police data shows that there were 262 carjackings in 2017, which is nearly 100 more than 2016.

“It’s frustrating when you realize this might be more than law enforcement can handle because it might just be a systemic thing somewhere in the city that’s just making it easier and more accessible for people to do things like this,” DeGrella said.

If you have any information on this case, call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.