Troopers find nearly 50 lbs. of cocaine during traffic stop on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Troopers discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Dickson County Wednesday.

Troopers said during the stop, they observed several signs of deception and stress from the two men inside the rental car.

Troopers eventually obtained consent to search two bags inside the car. Authorities said one of the bags had 20 kilos, or 47.5 pounds, of cocaine.

Joseph Martinez and William Jones, both of Ohio, were taken into custody for possession of cocaine for resale or delivery.

At the time of his arrest, Jones had a warrant on file. He will be extradited back to Ohio.