Tennessee State trooper denies sexual misconduct allegations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee State Trooper is denying allegations of sexual misconduct.

A complaint filed to the Campbell County Circuit Court says Isaiah Lloyd sexually harassed Patricia Wilson during two different traffic stops on August 16, 2017.

His lawyer, James A.H Bell, says these claims are false.

“It’s not true,” said Bell. “If anything, what you’ll conclude is that that video shows nothing more than what he was trained to do and is probably a good model for training purposes for future troopers.”

The lawsuit claims Lloyd pulled Wilson over the first time that day for not wearing a seat belt. The lawsuit goes on to say Lloyd told Wilson to bend over and place her hands on the hood of the cruiser. He then touched her inappropriately. Lloyd gave Wilson a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

Three hours later Lloyd pulled her over again, this time for tinted windows. The lawsuit claims Lloyd told her “We have to stop meeting like this.”He did not give her a second ticket. Wilson’s children, ages three and eight, were in the car.

Lloyd’s attorney denies any wrongdoing but he does say during one of those traffic stops Lloyd performed an appropriate search on Wilson.

“At the window, and during the conversation with the complainant to the criminal case, you will see that she admits to using Ambien. He noticed that her eyes were pinpointed.”

He says Lloyd performed a search and sobriety tests. He says each test was given appropriately and she passed them.

THP Colonol Tracy Trott released this statement today about the investigation.

“Nothing at this time has changed on the trooper’s employment status. Our CID unit is continuing the investigation and will present the findings to the District Attorney for his review. I have viewed the videos and as Colonel of the THP, I see nothing that appears to be inappropriate at this point. We are continuing the investigation because we are interested in what prompted a civil lawsuit in the absence of filing a formal complaint with our department.”

According to Trott, the video Bell refers cannot be released at this time because of the investigation per order of the District Attorney.

WATE reached out Patricia Wilson’s attorneys but the declined an interview or statement.