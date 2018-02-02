School threats jump significantly after Marshall County school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Claims of school violence, threats, and arrests have jumped significantly since the tragedy at Marshall County High School.

There have been at least 10 confirmed threats in Kentucky and Tennessee since the shooting that left two students dead and 18 others injured.

There were also two arrests at different Metro-Nashville schools involving students with loaded guns on school property.

Friday morning, the Lebanon Special School District closed all schools after a bomb threat was made against Winfred Bryant Middle. The suspect is a seventh grader. Nothing was found after a search, but the sheriff’s office expects to present the case to the district attorney to decide if the student should be prosecuted.

At Mt. Juliet High School, rumors started spreading that the school was on lockdown. Those rumors evolved into a false report that a student took a gun to school. District officials confirm the reports were false but addressed the situation due to the panic they caused.

“We felt the need to issue a statement because there were so many concerns,” said schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson. “We have to take everything seriously even if it is a rumor. We just can’t set things aside and pretend they don’t matter because you just never know when they might.”

In addition to these incidents, Trigg County school officials in Kentucky have investigated six threats in just the past week, and three others in Montgomery County.