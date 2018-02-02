Rate the big game commercials right now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Sunday evening, companies will be spending about 5 million dollars for 30 seconds of ad time during the big game–some of those ads will be great– and others will not.

Now you can rate those commercials.

New technology from a company called DialSmith captures your reaction as you watch the ads.

David Paull, CEO of DialSmith says, “Puppies, home run every single time. Kids, home run every single time. You put puppies and kids together, forget about it.”

That observation might seem obvious, but the technology actually captures more subtle preferences. When you watch the videos you can use a slider tool that moves from zero (You hate it) to 100 (You love it).

It also shows demographic variations, such as age and gender.

You can vote on your computer or phone. DialSmith monitors the ratings in real time.

Check out all the commercials that will run on Sunday evening and vote. Here’s a link to our “Big Game Best Ads” page.

