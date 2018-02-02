Nashville remembers fallen Officer Mumaw on 1st anniversary of his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Korean Veterans Bridge in Nashville was lit in blue in memory of Metro police officer Eric Mumaw on the first anniversary of his death.

Officer Mumaw died Feb. 2, 2017 while attempting to save a suicidal woman’s life as she drove her car into the Cumberland River.

The men & women of the MNPD ask that you join us in remembering Madison Precinct Officer Eric Mumaw, who died in service to our city one year ago this morning while trying to save a woman at a Cumberland River boat ramp. Eric cared about Nashville & was active in Shop with a Cop. pic.twitter.com/65WICxVBjx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2018

Juli Glisson is accused of putting her car into gear as Officer Mumaw and two others attempted to save her from a reported suicide attempt on a boat ramp on the Cumberland River in Madison.

Police said her car began rolling forward, bringing the two officers with it. One was able to escape for safety, but Officer Mumaw drowned.

“Eric was one of those guys that I was always glad to see come in. We always traded insults with each other in a friendly way. That’s how he was with everybody,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson. “I know he died doing what he loved. He loved this midnight shift and he gave his life. I know his whole detail is over there and they’re grieving. They’re going to miss him, but we’ll get through this with Nashville’s support.”

The 44-year-old officer was an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department. He is the eighteenth Metro officer to die in the line of duty since 1963.

