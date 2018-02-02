Mike Vrabel looks to the future for the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been less than 14 days since the Tennessee Titans named Mike Vrabel their new head coach and he’s been hard at work putting his staff together since then.

News 2 talked to Vrabel for the first time since his hiring, and he said there’s only one thing that keeps him up at night.

“The fact that I wish our players were here that I could see more players. Players could come in my office and sit down and talk and I could find out about their families and what makes them tick. That’s really my biggest concern or issue and I know that they can’t be back and all of them won’t be back but I wish they could all be back and report,” said Vrabel.

The new head coach has also been busy focusing on the Titans future with the draft coming up in April. He also attended the senior bowl last weekend.

Vrabel, a three-time champion, wants that future to lead to a Lombardi Trophy for the Titans. He said it wont be any different if he does it as a coach.

“You know I don’t think it’ll be different it’ll still be an amazing accomplishment for our players, that will be my main focus that they get to experience what I experienced as a player, that’s why you coach I think obviously to win but then also to let these guys experience what you experienced as a player,” said the coach.