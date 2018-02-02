Metro police searchfor man that robbed Boost Mobile store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify the man who held up a Boost Mobile store.

Officers said the masked man entered a Boost Mobile store on Gallatin Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday and demanded money at gunpoint.

After the cashier complied, the suspect fled on foot across Gallatin Ave. and continued west on Granada Ave.

Police described the suspect as a black man, standing approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a bulky build. He was wearing jeans with a bleach pattern during the robbery.

He reportedly kept his right eye closed during the hold-up.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.