Mayor Barry’s attorney: Allegations of other relationships are ‘patently false’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security, her attorney issued a letter to local media.

The letter was sent Friday afternoon by attorney Jerry Martin to local editors and general managers.

“We understand that various media outlets are pursuing a story that implies that the mayor has had inappropriate relationships with multiple Metro employees,” it begins.

The letter goes on to say Mayor Barry had no other inappropriate relationships with Metro employees, stating, “The mayor has been fully forthcoming about her relationship with Sgt. Rob Forrest. There are no other inappropriate relationships, and any allegations or implications otherwise are patently false.”

It continued, “Mayor Barry’s primary concern is the impact such inaccurate reporting may have on innocent Metro employees and their families.” Click here to read the full letter.

As the fallout continues after the mayor’s admission to an extramarital affair, a new committee may soon be formed to investigate the mayor’s travel and expenses, including overtime.

Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, told News 2 she has drafted a resolution that would form a committee of three to seven council members to be appointed by the vice mayor.

Once appointed, the committee would then investigate any expenses associated with Mayor Barry’s travel.

Vercher said because Barry’s announcement is “sensitive and unprecedented,” it’s a very broad resolution but she wants to get to the bottom of the taxpayer money spent on the her travel.

Vercher also told News 2 she plans to file the resolution on Monday. The Budget and Finance Committee will also meet Monday, but Vercher said she’s unsure if the resolution will be discussed.

The news comes just one day after the District Attorney General said he asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into whether or not Mayor Barry and/or others violated any criminal law, including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.