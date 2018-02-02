Lebanon Special Schools closed due to email threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Special School District cancelled classes at all schools Friday due to an undisclosed threat.

The Lebanon Police Department reported officers are investigating and said the threat was made to the district’s website via email.

Schools are being closed as a precaution and buses carrying children have been turned around.

The district is comprised of six schools:

Byars Dowdy Elementary

Coles Ferry Elementary

Sam Houston Elementary

Castle Heights Elementary

Walter J. Baird Middle School

Winfree Bryant Middle School

The district released a statement, which reads:

“We have received an unconfirmed threat against our school system, so we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close school today, February 2nd. Buses are currently being turned around to drop students back at their homes.”

The closure does not impact Wilson County Schools.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Wilson County schools are open. The Lebanon Special School District has closed schools for the… https://t.co/rQQhdcuHnW — WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) February 2, 2018