Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks take Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hot Pepper Challenge is taking up where the ice bucket challenge left off, raising money for ALS research.

This challenge is where you eat really hot peppers, make a donation and challenge someone else to participate.

Garth Brooks was recently challenged and had his wife Trisha Yearwood stand in for him. In a show of solidarity, he drank a glass of hot Dr. Pepper.

They also gave a special shout out to Tennessee Titans’ Tim Shaw, who is currently battling the disease.

Brooks and Yearwood challenged Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Kimmel, who both responded Thursday.

The goal of the Hot Pepper Challenge is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised just under $90,000.

