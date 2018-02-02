Huge delivery of Girl Scout cookies arrives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A huge delivery of Girl Scout cookies arrived in Nashville Friday morning.

This year, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee sold more than a million cookies.

Cookies are $3.50 per box, and CEO Agenia Clark recently told News 2 the organization has not raised its prices in 10 years. She also added there’s nowhere else in the country selling Girl Scout cookies for $3.50.

The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee serves more than 13,000 girls. The organization is celebrating its 100 year anniversary in Middle Tennessee this year.