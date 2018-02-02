Hendersonville police save 2 lives only week after getting Narcan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department have only had Narcan kits for a week and have already found success.

According to a release, officers have responded to two overdose calls just days apart. At each one, a person had overdosed on drugs believed to be heroin.

In both cases, the victims were unconscious. In one case, the victim was given the Narcan and immediately regained consciousness. The second victim was given the nasal spray and regained consciousness at a local hospital.

The department joined other law enforcement agencies in Sumner County who are participating in a program with the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition.

The program provides Narcan nasal spray devices from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The Hendersonville Police Department said they are committed to doing anything possible to battle the opioid epidemic.