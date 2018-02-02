Grandmother hoping for change with Tennessee medical marijuana proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is looking into all sides of the medical marijuana debate in Tennessee. As new legislation moves through the state government, one local grandmother is anxiously watching, and hoping for change.

Kristina Manning suffers from spinal stenosis and bulging discs. She underwent surgery less than a year ago, and used medical marijuana for pain, until she moved to Tennessee.

Now every morning starts the same.

“I have to take two, three, four, sometimes five,” Manning explained, counting her pill bottles. “Seven a day in the morning when i first wake up.”

Seven pills, seven mornings a week. Kristina moved to Tennessee from California six months ago.

It was just 11 months ago that she had surgery.

“I have two bulging discs, one in lower spine, and one in cervical spine, which i had surgery through the front of my neck,” she added. “I got completely off of all narcotics in three months – by using medical marijuana.”

Manning and her husband moved cross country, after her husband got a new job.

Now her narcotics are back.

Kristina was accustomed to both edible marijuana, and smoking, neither of which would be legal under a new bill in Tennessee.

The current proposed legislation focuses on oil based products.

Kristina hopes her story inspires others to come forward, to help change the perception.

“I’m a grandmother, I’m a taxpayer, I’ve never been in trouble in my whole life,” said Manning. “We’re just trying to help, I’m trying to help.”