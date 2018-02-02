Garth Brooks performs during benefit at Bluebird Cafe

Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks took part in a very special performance Thursday night at the iconic Bluebird Café.

Brooks played his hit “If Tomorrow Never Comes” with his co-writer Kent Blazy at a benefit for Alive Hospice.

The song was a huge hit for them and was the first number one hit as a songwriter for Blazy.

Coincidentally, they performed the song on the 30th anniversary of when they wrote the hit.

Thursday was the final night of the Alive at the Bluebird concert series, benefiting Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.