Frustrated service workers rally at Department of Labor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Service workers held a rally at the Department of Labor Friday in response to controversial rule change.

15-20 people showed up to the DOL office on Murfressboro Pike to deliver a petition with around 700 signatures in opposition of the new rule.

The proposed new rule would change the status of tips to “income of the employer,” rather than wage and property of the employee.

President of the Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, Vonda McDaniel, released a statement regarding the rule change.

It is estimated that under this rule, employers would pocket $5.8 billion in tips earned by tipped workers each year. This is 16.1 percent of the estimated $36.4 billion in tips earned by tipped workers annually. The federal minimum cash wage for tipped workers—at just $2.13 per hour—is already lower than for other workers. This low subminimum wage means that tipped workers depend on tips for virtually all their take-home pay after taxes, so they receive their take-home pay directly from customers. Not surprisingly, tipped workers have higher rates of poverty, discrimination and sexual harassment. Undocumented and immigrant workers in the restaurant industry are particularly vulnerable to wage theft.

The administration’s proposal would take money out of the pockets of some of the lowest-paid workers in our country and hand it over to restaurant owners, many of them big corporations.

Does that sound familiar? This is the same kind of reverse Robin Hood scheme as the disgraceful tax bill that Congress passed.

The rule would let employers have the “freedom to to distribute tips as they see fit”.