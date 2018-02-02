Former Vol voted NFL Rookie of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fans have spoken and former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara has been named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

Kamara beat out fellow rookie running backs, Christian McCaffrey, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette in a fan vote on NFL.com to claim the unofficial best rookie player trophy.

It was a standout year for Kamara who scored 14 total touchdowns while finishing second in yards from scrimmage with 1,554.

He joins hall of fame running back Gale Sayers as the only NFL rookie to ever rush for five touchdowns, catch five touchdowns and return a kickoff for a touchdown in NFL history.

The official NFL awards are this Saturday but Kamara is a likely front-runner to win offensive rookie of the year after what was a breakout rookie season with the Saints.