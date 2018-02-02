FBI: Violent airline passenger zip-tied on flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal agents say an airline passenger was zip-tied and duct-taped after she ran toward the front of the plane and became violent.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says the event happened on an American Airlines flight Wednesday morning from Dallas to Charlotte.

An FBI agent wrote that Charlene Harriott got up from her seat near the back of the plane, ran toward the front and ignored flight attendants’ instructions to sit down. Authorities say flight attendants restrained her in the first-class section, but she bit one and kicked another.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday says she faces a charge of interfering with a flight crew.

An FBI spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Harriott has an attorney. Jail records show she was being held Thursday night.