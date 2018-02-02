Deputies help contain gazebo fire at Mt. Juliet home before crews arrive

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies helped contain a fire in Mt. Juliet Friday morning before fire crews arrived to the scene.

It happened on Muscogee Way just before 9: 30 a.m.

According to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, two deputies who were patrolling the area were the first to the scene.

Officials said the deputies used their in-car fire extinguishers to keep the fire knocked down until fire crews arrived. The damage was contained to a detached gazebo, which was very close to the home.

The gazebo, according to officials, had gas and electric appliances installed inside of it. The cause of the fire has since been determined to be electrical.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.