Watch: Catholic Church installs new Bishop of Nashville

Watch the ordination of Bishop J. Mark Spalding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Louisville priest is being ordained as the 12th Bishop of Nashville in a special Mass at Sagrado Corazon in the Catholic Pastoral Center. Click here to watch live from the News 2 app.

Father J. Mark Spalding is the 12th Bishop of Nashville and succeeds Bishop David Choby, who died in June, 2017.

Pope Francis announced the appointment of Father Spalding on November 21, 2017.

Bishop Spalding is from Fredericktown, Ky. According to the Diocese, he has a large extended family with roots in the earliest days of the region’s Catholic community.

He was ordained as a priest in 1991, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, KY. He received a master of religious studies and a licentiate in canon law from American University in Louvain, Belgium.

The Diocese of Nashville now covers 38 counties of Middle Tennessee and includes about 76,000 registered Catholics in 53 parishes and three missions.