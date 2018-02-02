Drug searches conducted at every Cheatham County middle, high school

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every high school and middle school in Cheatham County was subject to a drug search Friday morning in a somewhat unprecedented move.

The sheriff’s office says it was part of “Operation Safe Shield,” a coordinated drug search done in response to concerns of illicit activity in school campuses.

Students were kept in classrooms as around 20 K-9 offers swept through the halls. No contraband was found.

According to a press release, the searches are part of an ongoing preventative effort by both the sheriff’s office and school administration. The ultimate goal is to convince students that drugs and alcohol have no place on school property.

