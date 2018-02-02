3 sentenced for murder of Zaevion Dobson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three men were sentenced Friday for the murder of Zaevion Dobson.

The Knoxville teen died while protecting his friends from gunfire on Dec. 17, 2015.

On Dec. 15, Christopher Bassett was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Dobson. Kipling Colbert Jr. and Richard Williams were each found guilty of facilitation of the first-degree murder.

Bassett was sentenced to life plus 35 years in prison. Colbert was sentenced to 109 years in prison. Williams will serve 143 years in prison.

“[Zaevion] gave his life to save theirs. An act of heroism a lot of bigger than we should ever expect from a 15-year-old,” former President Obama previously said.

The Fulton High School football player became the face of the local anti-gang movement, sparking a citywide conversation and a call to stop the violence.

In July 2016, one of the highest honors in the sports world was awarded to the Dobson family at the ESPYs. This national stage helped share the story of Zaevion’s courage across the globe as his family accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

“Your dreams and visions are here with us to prove to us that your act of bravery and boldness revealed to the world the real you. Handsome, strong and with a beautiful spirit. You were and remain our guardian angel to us. In heaven is where you belong. Fly high our Falcon 24,” said Zenobia Dobson at the ceremony.

