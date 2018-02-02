20 people died in fires across Tennessee during January 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – January of this year was the state of Tennessee’s third deadliest month for fire fatalities since 2010.

Twenty people died across the state in 15 fires. The State Fire Marshal’s office says historically January leads all other months in residential, heating, and fatal fires.

“While fire safety efforts are important all year long, winter brings more fire-related tragedies in Tennessee than any other season – and this winter had an especially deadly start,” said State Fire Marshal Julie Mix McPeak. “With two more months of winter still ahead, we are urging Tennesseans to follow safety precautions in order to avoid common winter fire hazards and help prevent fire-related deaths.”

Officials say this year’s brutal cold played a significant role in elevating the fire death toll. In Tennessee, nearly half (46.8 percent) of all fatal fires occur between November and February.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees Tennesseans are 40 percent more likely to have a home fire than if it were above 32 degrees. For temperatures below 15 degrees, Tennesseans are twice as likely to have a fire.

So far, information shows heating fires are believed to be a major contributing factor. Nearly 38 percent of deadly fires were caused by electric space heaters.

The second leading possible source of ignition was wood stoves at 23 percent.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has helped coordinate the following February smoke alarm canvasses to help equip homes with smoke alarms:

February 3, 2018 – Murfreesboro: Led by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue.

February 17, 2018 – Clarksville: Led by Clarksville Fire Rescue in response to a fire on Jan. 2 that claimed the lives of two people, as well as a Dec. 29, 2017 fire that killed three people. Locations and times for the event are forthcoming.

February 24, 2018 – Chattanooga: Led by Chattanooga Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee. More details available by contacting the Chattanooga Fire Department.

February 24, 2018 – Lynchburg: Led by Metro-Moore County Fire Department in partnership with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross. Canvass is in response to a triple fatality fire in Petersburg on Dec. 9, 2017. Event will begin at 301 Majors Boulevard in Lynchburg at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 12 p.m.

Fire officials also released the following safety guidelines:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Check electrical cords for space heaters and other appliances to make sure they are not frayed or damaged.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement.

Replace alarms that are 10 years old or older.

Make a home fire escape plan. Have two ways out of every room in the home if possible and a designated outside meeting place. Practice the plan with everyone who lives in the home.

Always remember to close the door behind you when escaping a fire.

For more home fire safety information or to download a free copy of the 2018 Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office calendar, visit tn.gov/fire.