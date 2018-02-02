Alabama boy hospitalized for months says he saw angel or God in his room

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 10-year-old Alabama boy said he saw an angel or God in his room while he was hospitalized for four months.

Thelonious Ziegelschmid-Sylvester lost 100 percent of his skin after a one-in-a-million reaction to a common antibiotic.

He was hospitalized at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas, for months after being diagnosed with an extreme case of Stevens – Johnson syndrome called Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis. One day in particular changed his view on the entire experience.

“After a while, I saw this man standing in the corner of the room in a white robe with a beard,” Thelonious explained. “White skin, brown beard, brown hair. He smiled at me and it was like I was back in my body. I thought it was really strange but after that, it was just… kept getting better and better after that point.”

After asking if Thelonious believed he was visited by an angel or God, he said, “That’s what I believe.”

It was in his darkest day, he saw a light, seemingly sent from heaven.

“I just kept getting better from that point,” Thelonious said. “It wouldn’t go better and then worse, better then worse. It would just get better after that.”

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome has left Thelonious legally blind and he has trouble holding his head up because of muscle weakness. He’s also sensitive to light and scars on his legs serve as reminders he almost lost his life.

“It just kept getting worse and worse, literally right before our eyes you could see the blisters spreading,” his father Tony Sylvester said. “You could look at him… It was like growing, it was growing. You could look at him and then look back again and it had moved. There was more and more and more.”

It took four months for Thelonious to recover and come back to the Gulf Coast.

Fr. Christoper Viscardi, a priest and professor of theology at Springhill College said Thelonious’ experience with God is not the first he’s heard.

“It’s an empirical evidence that reaffirms what we’ve always believed in faith about being human,” he said. “There’s a deep spiritual dimension and we live not by bread alone that we also had this spiritual dimension in that we are made for the presence of God and God’s presence sometimes enters into our awareness in surprising ways.”

When asked if he truly believed Thelonious was visited by God, Viscardi said, “Who knows?” he began.

“God is not just another little UFO. God is present in all things at all times. I truly believe God is with me right now, God is in the universe. God gives life, so there’s nothing different about this. I think people need something special to say this is God, well God is everywhere all the time.”

Thelonious’ parents now want to spread the word about Stevens-Johnson Syndrome because it can happen and it is devastating.

They hope, much like the teachings of Christ, by spreading the word, more people will believe in healing powers and seek out a way to fight this evil.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for Thelonious. Click here for more information.