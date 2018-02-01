Workshops give Nashville citizens chance to weigh in on floodwall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flooding is a major concern for Nashville, especially after the devastation of the historic 2010 flood.

But a new plan could protect Music City from such devastation in the future.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry proposed building a floodwall and pumping system early last year to protect the city from a similar situation. Funding for the $100 million project was pulled from the budget last June because of concerns it concentrated too much on the downtown area.

Now, the project is being revisited in a series of five community workshops to be held over the next six weeks. The public is invited to attend those meetings to learn more and offer their input.

The first workshop is being held Thursday at the East Park Community Center in East Nashville from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The other workshops will be at the Bellevue YMCA on Feb. 22, the Hartman Park Community Center on March 10, McGavock High School on March 14 and the Nashville Public Library on March 15.