Victim identified after man dies in Hendersonville fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials released the identity of the man killed in a Hendersonville house fire last week.

According to a press release, the victim is Thomas McClendon, 76. He died after becoming trapped inside his Elnora Drive home on Jan. 26.

His wife, Bonnie McClendon, is still recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering serious smoke inhalation and flash burns.

The home was destroyed, and the family lost everything. While giving details about the incident last week, Chief Scotty Bush became emotional, saying he is personal friends with the family and asks for the public’s prayers in their recovery and grief.