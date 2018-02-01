TIMELINE: 2017 travel records of Mayor Barry and staff

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted Wednesday evening to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security, a confession that has rocked the city and her constituents.

Below is a detailed list of Mayor Barry and her staff’s travel records provided by the mayor’s office.

Jan. 10, 2017: Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Mike Dixon, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Visit with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Ft. Campbell

Jan. 16-19, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Patrick Hamilton, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: 85th Winter Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors

Jan. 31- Feb. 2, 2017: New York, NY

Participants: Mayor Barry, Justine Avila, Matt Wiltshire, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Economic development meetings with Nashville Chamber of Commerce

Feb. 2- Feb. 4, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Women in Government Leadership Program

Feb. 10, 2017: Columbus, Ohio

Participants: Mayor Barry, Chief Steve Anderson , Det. Mike Dixon, Det. Kevin Akin, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Various other MNPD

Purpose: Funeral services for Nashville officer Eric Mumaw

Feb. 25-26, 2017: Memphis, TN

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Kevin Akin

Purpose: Speech to Shelby County Young Democrats at Obama Day Dinner

March 3, 2017: Franklin, TN

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Kevin Akin

Purpose: Lunch with Williamson County delegation.

March 5-6, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

March 12-13, 2017: Seattle, WA

Participants: Mayor Barry

Purpose: Personal travel to visit Max

May 3-5, 2017: Denver, CO

Participants: Mayor Barry, Rich Riebeling, Debby Dale Mason, Erin Hafkenschiel, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Leadership Study Mission with Nashville Chamber of Commerce

May 12-15, 2017: Puget Sound, WA

Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry

Purpose: Personal travel- Max’s graduation

May 15-17, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Participation in Infrastructure Week

May 28-31, 2017: San Francisco, CA

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Participation in NewDEAL Ideas Summit

June 16, 2017: Columbia, TN

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Khanthasith Phothirath

Purpose: Speech to Kiwanis of Columbia

June 23, 2017: Fort Campbell, KY

Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Kevin Akin, Det. Mike Dixon

Purpose: US Army Garrison Fort Campbell Change of Command

June 24- July 3, 2017: Florida

Participants: Mayor Barry, Mayor’s friends

Purpose: Personal travel- Vacation

July 6- 9, 2017: Park City, UT

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Women in Government Summer Meeting

July 16-20, 2017: New York, NY

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

July 20-23, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Sean Braisted

Purpose: Participation in the Barbara Lee Institute for Women Political Leaders Conference

Aug. 31- Sept. 3, 2017: Kansas City, MO

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Tour of Children’s Mercy Park, meeting with Kansas City Mayor, and tour of

transit.

Sept. 12-18, 2017: Athens, Greece

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Athens Democracy Forum & 100RC City Leaders Advisory Committee Meeting

Sept. 22- 25, 2017: Denver, CO

Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry

Purpose: Personal travel

Oct. 3, 2017: Birmingham, AL

Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Mike Dixon, Det. Khanthasith Phothirath

Purpose: Speech to the Birmingham Kiwanis Club

Oct. 18-19, 2017: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest

Purpose: Speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars and attending the “Voices for Urban Growth: Women Leading the Nation.”

Oct. 20-25, 2017: Paris, France

Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Lonnell Matthews, Erin Hafkenschiel, Laura Moore

Purpose: CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges

Nov. 15-17, 2017: Charlotte, NC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Ronnie Steine, Det. Mike Dixon

Purpose: NLC City Summit

Dec. 23-26, 2017: Chicago, IL

Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry

Purpose: Personal travel

Jan. 5-7, 2018: New Orleans, LA

Participants: Mayor Barry

Purpose: Personal travel with friends

Jan. 11-14, 2018: Palm Springs, CA

Participants: Mayor Barry

Purpose: Personal travel with friends

Jan. 23-26, 2018: Washington, DC

Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Kevin Akin, Patrick Hamilton

Purpose: 86th Winter Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors