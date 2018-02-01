TIMELINE: 2017 travel records of Mayor Barry and staff

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted Wednesday evening to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security, a confession that has rocked the city and her constituents.
Below is a detailed list of Mayor Barry and her staff’s travel records provided by the mayor’s office.
Jan. 10, 2017: Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Mike Dixon, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Visit with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Ft. Campbell
Jan. 16-19, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Patrick Hamilton, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: 85th Winter Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors
Jan. 31- Feb. 2, 2017: New York, NY
Participants: Mayor Barry, Justine Avila, Matt Wiltshire, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Economic development meetings with Nashville Chamber of Commerce
Feb. 2- Feb. 4, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Women in Government Leadership Program
Feb. 10, 2017: Columbus, Ohio
Participants: Mayor Barry, Chief Steve Anderson , Det. Mike Dixon, Det. Kevin Akin, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Various other MNPD
Purpose: Funeral services for Nashville officer Eric Mumaw
Feb. 25-26, 2017: Memphis, TN
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Kevin Akin
Purpose: Speech to Shelby County Young Democrats at Obama Day Dinner
March 3, 2017: Franklin, TN
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Kevin Akin
Purpose: Lunch with Williamson County delegation.
March 5-6, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference
March 12-13, 2017: Seattle, WA
Participants: Mayor Barry
Purpose: Personal travel to visit Max
May 3-5, 2017: Denver, CO
Participants: Mayor Barry, Rich Riebeling, Debby Dale Mason, Erin Hafkenschiel, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Leadership Study Mission with Nashville Chamber of Commerce
May 12-15, 2017: Puget Sound, WA
Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry
Purpose: Personal travel- Max’s graduation
May 15-17, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Participation in Infrastructure Week
May 28-31, 2017: San Francisco, CA
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Participation in NewDEAL Ideas Summit
June 16, 2017: Columbia, TN
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Det. Khanthasith Phothirath
Purpose: Speech to Kiwanis of Columbia
June 23, 2017: Fort Campbell, KY
Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Kevin Akin, Det. Mike Dixon
Purpose: US Army Garrison Fort Campbell Change of Command
June 24- July 3, 2017: Florida
Participants: Mayor Barry, Mayor’s friends
Purpose: Personal travel- Vacation
July 6- 9, 2017: Park City, UT
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Women in Government Summer Meeting
July 16-20, 2017: New York, NY
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative
July 20-23, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Sean Braisted
Purpose: Participation in the Barbara Lee Institute for Women Political Leaders Conference
Aug. 31- Sept. 3, 2017: Kansas City, MO
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Tour of Children’s Mercy Park, meeting with Kansas City Mayor, and tour of
transit.
Sept. 12-18, 2017: Athens, Greece
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Athens Democracy Forum & 100RC City Leaders Advisory Committee Meeting
Sept. 22- 25, 2017: Denver, CO
Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry
Purpose: Personal travel
Oct. 3, 2017: Birmingham, AL
Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Mike Dixon, Det. Khanthasith Phothirath
Purpose: Speech to the Birmingham Kiwanis Club
Oct. 18-19, 2017: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest
Purpose: Speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars and attending the “Voices for Urban Growth: Women Leading the Nation.”
Oct. 20-25, 2017: Paris, France
Participants: Mayor Barry, Sgt. Rob Forrest, Lonnell Matthews, Erin Hafkenschiel, Laura Moore
Purpose: CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges
Nov. 15-17, 2017: Charlotte, NC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Ronnie Steine, Det. Mike Dixon
Purpose: NLC City Summit
Dec. 23-26, 2017: Chicago, IL
Participants: Mayor Barry, Bruce Barry
Purpose: Personal travel
Jan. 5-7, 2018: New Orleans, LA
Participants: Mayor Barry
Purpose: Personal travel with friends
Jan. 11-14, 2018: Palm Springs, CA
Participants: Mayor Barry
Purpose: Personal travel with friends
Jan. 23-26, 2018: Washington, DC
Participants: Mayor Barry, Det. Kevin Akin, Patrick Hamilton
Purpose: 86th Winter Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors