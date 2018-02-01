Tim DeMoss, Rockvale Middle School, February 1, 2018

Tim DeMoss teaches science at Rockvale Middle School in Rockvale, Rutherford County.

Students love how his lessons are interactive and fun.

He takes complicated material and breaks it down so everyone understands.

Peers say his ability to adjust to what students need is why his students succeed.

So we salute Tim DeMoss as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

