Rutherford County recyclers demand answers after business stops pick-ups

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County recyclers demand answers, after a private business stops service, while the fees continue.

Customers continue rolling their recycling bins to the road in hopes it will be picked up, after two plus months of silence.

Despite closing at 3:30, the doors at All in One Recycling were locked tight twenty minutes early on Thursday.

Their trucks were parked, and allegedly have been for months, and customers have had enough.

“Since I got no response on email or phone calls, that’s why I made a personal visit,” said Jon Massengill, who stopped by the business.

Jon is far from alone. A quick google search of the company, leads to a trail of one star reviews.

All in One has also received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, with 158 complaints and counting.

Jim Holton had used the company for two and a half years, before trouble started in December.

“They just started missing all together,” he explained. “So we haven’t had a pickup in a month and a half, no communication from the company at all.”

No communication, and no comment for News 2.

When people attempt to reach the company via phone, they’re met with an automated message:

“Thank you for calling All in One recycling, all our trucks are down at the moment, please bear with us.”

However the payments continue. While some customers pay a lump sum per year, others pay a monthly fee of $12-$13.

Steve Shouten tried to cancel, but says the charges kept coming.

“So I said alright that’s it, we’re cancelling our card,” he added.

There are options for recycling in Murfreesboro. The owner of Stones River Recycling Service tells News 2 they’ve had roughly 20-50 new customers a day since December, which has caused a backlog with their company.

Stones River will start delivering their newest shipment of recycling bins this month.