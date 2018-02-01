Questions surround Mayor Barry’s travel schedule after affair admission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Questions are still swirling around Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s bombshell confession of her affair with her head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest.

While it was known that the pair traveled alone together, it was discovered that they arrived early or stayed after several out of town conferences.

On Wednesday, Mayor Barry defended the trips she took and the overtime her head of security racked up.

“I think you can look at my schedule since the time I’ve come into office, I’ve had a very aggressive schedule,” said Barry.

A look at the mayor’s travel schedule from last year reveals that she took nearly 20 trips out of state on government business.

TIMELINE: 2017 travel records of Mayor Barry and staff

She had security with her every time, most times Sgt. Forrest was on duty. The documents also reveal that Barry and Forrest traveled alone on nine occasions.

In May, they went to San Francisco for the “New Deal Ideas Summit”. The summit began May 30, but the pair arrived on the 28th.

The Mayor’s schedule was clear meaning they had a full free day to spend in the Golden Gate City.

In September, they were in Kansas City and her schedule shows she went on several city tours but had a day with nothing scheduled.

Later in September, from the 12-18, the pair traveled to Athens Greece alone. The Mayor was there for the Athens Democracy Forum and the 100 Resilient Cities City Leader Council.

The forum was scheduled from September 13-17 but there are two days where the Mayor had nothing scheduled at all.

All of the trips were funded with taxpayer money.

RELATED: DA Funk asks TBI to look into whether Mayor Barry violated criminal law

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson defended the mayor in an interview Wednesday. He also defended the tips she took with Forrest.

“This is a different world and when you look at security for any elected official you never know what could happen and what the staffing needs to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Councilman Steve Glover says he’s been fielding calls from concerned constituents and he says he’s concerned too.

“What she did in her personal life is what she did but right now we have major issues before us so I think we need to look at every aspect to every thing,” Glover said. “I will never ask her to resign but I will ask her to do what’s right. The city of Nashville has major things in front of us the question I have is simply this are you really capable of guiding us moving forward?”

Sgt. Rob Forrest’s overtime increased significantly under Mayor Barry. We compared Forrest’s overtime to Barry’s other security detail. He accrued more than double the overtime hours than any other co-worker.

MORE: Metro police chief speaks after mayor’s bombshell affair admission