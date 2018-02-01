Predators shutout Kings 5-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 19 saves for his fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It was all Nashville from start to finish as the Predators completely dominated with their healthy lineup on the ice for the first time all season. Filip Forsberg came off injured reserve earlier in the day reuniting him with linemates Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson and they dominated.

Craig Smith started the scoring for Nashville with his 16th of the year on the power play for a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Later in the first, it was Forsberg also scoring his 16th on the power play to make it 2-0. It was actually a two-man advantage for Nashville and a very pretty shot from Forsberg at a tough angle from the left wing.

The Preds were not done in the first though, Calle Jarnkrok took a couple of whacks from point blank range to beat Johnathan Quick and make it 3-0. For Jarnkrok it was goal number 11.

Colton Sissons (4) and Arvidsson (16) added goals for the Predators in the 2nd and 3rd periods.

The Predators 67 points are good for second place in the Central Division just behind Winnipeg with 69.