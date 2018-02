NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Whites Creek High School assistant basketball coach was arrested Wednesday for sexual contact by an authority figure.

According to police, Kevin Moore is alleged to have been seen kissing a 17-year-old Whites Creek student inside his car on Jan. 23 outside Hume Fogg High School.

The police department’s youth services division conducted the investigation.

The 32-year-old has since been released on a $2,500 bond.