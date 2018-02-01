Police, Clarksville schools investigate 3 different threats against schools in the past week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, and Clarksville Montgomery County School System have been working together to investigate threats levied against schools.

According to a release, three different threats against CMCSS schools were reported to law enforcement and school officials in the past week.

In one case, officials were made aware of a threat against Northeast High School that was circulating on social media. The threat was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and school officials. It was deemed not credible and stemmed from a misinterpretation of an Instagram conversation regarding a personal dispute between two students.

Officials investigated another threat against Northwest High School circulating on social media. That threat was again investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and school officials. It was also deemed not credible and stemmed from a student erroneously overhearing a conversation concerning an altercation that occurred between two students.

The last threat, made against West Creek High School from a student, was also investigated by the sheriff’s office, police department, and school officials. The student was overheard making threats. A welfare check was conducted at the student’s home, and with the help of the parents of the student, illegal items were discovered in the student’s room. That juvenile was taken into custody and was charged with disorderly conduct for making the alleged statements and for possession of the illegal items. No weapons were brought on school grounds.

Millard House, Director of Schools, released a statement on the recent threats.

Anytime a threat of violence has been brought to our attention, we take it seriously and move forward to take the necessary action. Unfortunately, since the most recent situation in Marshall County, Kentucky, and the use of social media, there has been an uptick of this type of activity nation-wide. I cannot state it enough; this is not a joke, nor a laughing matter. This has caused some unrest. When threats like this occur, law enforcement and administration will work together to get to the bottom of it. It is important that students understand that this is not acceptable behavior and we will be vigilant in finding individuals responsible.