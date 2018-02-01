Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Oscar’s Taco Shop on Hicks Road in Bellevue scored 95.

Captain D’s on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville scored 95.

Blue Coast Burrito in Lenox Village scored 98.

Kentucky Fried Chicken on Hicks Road in Bellevue scored 98.

Jeff Ruby’s on Fourth Avenue North received a 51 on its recent inspection. Multiple problems were noted on the report, including storage temperatures on a number of foods, employees seen drinking from personal cups on the prep line and mold found on pork belly in the walk-in cooler. Click here to read the full inspection of Jeff Ruby’s

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.