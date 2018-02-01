Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Oscar’s Taco Shop on Hicks Road in Bellevue scored 95.
- Captain D’s on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville scored 95.
- Blue Coast Burrito in Lenox Village scored 98.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken on Hicks Road in Bellevue scored 98.
Jeff Ruby’s on Fourth Avenue North received a 51 on its recent inspection. Multiple problems were noted on the report, including storage temperatures on a number of foods, employees seen drinking from personal cups on the prep line and mold found on pork belly in the walk-in cooler. Click here to read the full inspection of Jeff Ruby’s
