Nearly 100 birds found shot, dumped in Crockett County

***Warning: the images in this story may be considered graphic.***

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating after nearly 100 birds were found dead in Crockett County.

The agency is asking for help from the public identifying the person responsible for the illegal killing and dumping of 92 birds.

The birds were all discovered shot and dumped near the Crockett-Madison County line off Gasden and Todd Levee roads within the last week.

The deceased birds include various songbirds, game birds, one Canada goose and a chicken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TWRA office at 731-423-5725 or 1-800-831-1173.