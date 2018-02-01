Nashville’s first Food Hall coming to Fifth + Broadway development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is about to get its first-ever Food Hall—a longtime tradition in Europe now sweeping across the United States.

A Food Hall is a type of indoor market that showcases local food and vendors, and now one is planned for the Fifth + Broadway development where the Nashville Convention Center once stood.

It will feature more than 30 food stalls and cocktail bars with an onsite craft brewery, as well as a new rooftop music venue.

“Nashville’s culinary scene is becoming as legendary as its music and we will bring the wide-ranging tastes of Music City together under one roof for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike,” said Randy DeWitt, CEO of Front Burner Restaurants.

According to the developers, the Food Hall will be the central fixture of Fifth + Broadway, the mixed-use development planned for the heart of downtown Nashville that will also be home to the National Museum of African American Music.

It will span nearly 100,000 square feet across multiple levels of the building.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome The Food Hall Co. to Fifth + Broadway,” said Dene Oliver, CEO of OliverMcMillan. “The vast size and unique design of the food hall and rooftop entertainment venue will fuel our project’s vibrancy.”

