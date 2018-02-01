Murfreesboro police: Person intervenes in domestic altercation, gets stabbed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after someone was stabbed early Thursday morning at a Murfreesboro motel.

According to a press release, the victim was stabbed multiple times while attempting to intervene in a domestic altercation.

It happened at the InTown Suites around 9:20 a.m. An arrest has yet to be made.

The sheriff’s office says all names are being withheld pending notification of their respective family members.

The stabbing is actively being investigated by members of the Violent Crimes Unit. Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 615-893-7867.