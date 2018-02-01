Murfreesboro has lowest violent crime rate of major Tenn. cities

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro has the lowest violent crime rate of the largest Tennessee cities, according to new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI released the 2017 Preliminary Semiannual Crime Statistics, a report of crime data from January through June of 2017.

One aspect of the report focuses on cities with more than 100,000 people. In Tennessee, that includes, from largest to smallest, Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville and Murfreesboro.

Local law enforcement agencies report their most serious crimes to the FBI. These offenses are defined under the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines and include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and auto theft. Homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault are categorized as violent crimes.

Burglary, larceny, and auto theft are categorized as property crimes.

According to the data, Clarksville had the lowest rate of property crime of any major city in Tennessee.

While Nashville is the most populous city in Tennessee, Memphis had the highest violent crime and property crime rates of the six major cities.

Chattanooga has the highest rate of motor vehicle theft. Murfreesboro has the lowest murder rate of any of the cities.

