Middle Tennessee takes over first place with 66-59 win at ODU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nick King had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middle Tennessee to first place in Conference USA with a 66-59 win over Old Dominion Thursday night in Norfolk, Virginia.

Antwain Johnson also had a big night for the Blue Raiders with 18 points.

MTSU finished the game with a 14-5 run keyed by some clutch baskets in the paint by King who continues to shine in his only season in Murfreesboro.

The Blue Raiders (17-5, 9-1) lead the Monarchs (16-5, 7-2) by a game and a half in C-USA and a half-game lead and tie-breaker over Western Kentucky.

The Blue Raiders outrebounded the Monarchs 40-29 and held them to 37 percent shooting from the field.

Giddy Potts added 12 for Middle Tennessee.