Metro police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver in a serious hit-and-run crash.

Denise Leighton was hit and seriously injured by a driver on Jan. 13 while she was walking southbound on the right shoulder of Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive in Madison.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 45-year-old woman was walking along the roadway around 8 p.m. and was out of lane of travel, when she was hit by an unknown driver and vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is possible white and sustained some front end damage.

Leighton is still recovering from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.