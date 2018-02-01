Health officials: 7 people have died from flu in Tennessee this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven-flu related deaths have been reported in the Volunteer State, according to the Tennessee Health Department.

The department reports six children and one pregnant woman died due to complications from the flu this season.

State health officials only track pediatric and pregnancy-related flu deaths.

During the 2016-2017 flu season, the Tennessee Health Department said the state had two flu-related deaths. Both of those were children.

In 2015-2016, Tennessee had four flu deaths, which included three children and one pregnancy-related.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports flu activity usually peaks between December and February.