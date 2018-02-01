East Tenn. mom shares message for other parents after daughter is bullied

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A mom in Wartburg, Tennessee, is angry after her daughter found a horrible note in her backpack at school saying she should kill herself because she’s a mistake.

Angela Carroll said it’s not the first time something like this has happened to her 12-year-old.

Carroll said she felt a range of emotions after her daughter Hannah came home from Central Elementary with the note. She found it in her backpack while on the school bus.

“It kind of made me feel like I was worth nothing. It just made me feel bad,” said Hannah.

Carroll said her daughter received a similar note last year at school.

“Is she going to start feeling bad about herself and stay beaten down so she starts believing she is a mistake?” she said.

They’re still not sure who put the note in Hannah’s backpack, but most of Carroll’s anger is directed toward the child’s parents.

“They have to hear it at home. They have to hear their parents say it to other adults or to them,” she said.

Hannah was open enough to tell her mom about the bullying, but Carroll feels this is an important time for parents to have a conversation with their kids.

“This is going on and it could happen to their kids,” she said.

She also wants parents to let their kids know that writing notes like the one her daughter received or saying things like it is not okay.

“Teach your kids to love and respect each other,” said Carroll.

The school’s principal told Carroll they are looking into it and working to find out who wrote the note.