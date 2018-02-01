DA Funk asks TBI to look into whether Mayor Barry violated criminal law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fallout has began after Nashville’s mayor admitted Wednesday to having an affair with the former head of her security detail.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into whether Mayor Megan Barry and/or others, including Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law, including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.

Forrest was Barry’s head of security until he retired abruptly, announcing his retirement just two weeks before it went into effect the same day she made the affair public.

During a public press conference after the news broke, Barry insisted nothing illegal happened and she’s confident all records would back that up. A reporter asked, “Are you saying nothing at all illegal happened during the course of this relationship?”

“Absolutely. There were no policies that were violated. There was no –nothing illegal happened. The records will absolutely show that the expenses match with the overtime expected, and I welcome anybody to take a look at that,” the mayor responded.

News 2 reached out Forrest’s attorney, David Raybin, who simply stated, “This is an investigation, not an allegation. I have no further comment.”

We have also reached out to Mayor Barry for comment but have yet to hear back.

