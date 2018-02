NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in Bellevue was destroyed in a fire late Wednesday night.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Hester Beasley Road.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Crews worked quickly to get the flames under control and to assure the fire didn’t spread into the nearby woods.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.