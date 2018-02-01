Accumulating Snow? Not for most in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just an absolute mess coming our way. As temperatures drop, rain could flip over to snow late.

Rain moves in towards noon and sticks around the rest of the day. Wet weather becomes widespread and heavy at times. The evening commute should be extra slow, so make sure to be safe out there. Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Late at night, rain could briefly change over to snow in southern Kentucky, then the metro and finally the plateau. While most areas won’t have an accumulation, the plateau has the best potential to pick up a quick coasting by Friday morning.

With temperatures falling to the 20s, wet areas turn to black ice early Friday. Highs only reach the 30s, so winter’s grip tightens beginning today.

