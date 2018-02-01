20,000 tons of salt used in past month on Middle Tennessee roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the past month, there have been two significant winter storms in Middle Tennessee.

Each time, TDOT road crews have used salt, brine and calcium chloride.

With a few chances for winter weather over the next few days, News 2 looked at what supplies TDOT crews has used and how they’re preparing for another round of snow.

In the past month, TDOT Region 3 has used more than 20,000 tons of salt. That region includes 26 counties across Middle Tennessee.

That salt has cost taxpayers more than $1.4 million. Region 3 crews have also used more than 55,000 gallons of calcium chloride, costing about $45,000. More than $33,000 has been spent on nearly 5,000 gallons on brine.

A TDOT spokeswoman says that supply has been replenished, especially in the counties that saw the most snow, including Montgomery and Stewart counties.

As of Thursday morning, there are no plans to pretreat the roads with brine or salt as rain is expected to move into the area before any wintry weather.