2 wanted for robbing La Vergne motel at knifepoint

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men considered armed and dangerous after a La Vergne hotel was robbed Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Ramada Inn near Interstate 24 and Waldron Road.

La Vergne police said one of the suspects climbed over the counter and threatened an employee with a knife before removing money from the cash drawer.

Both suspects ran from the hotel and drove away in a blue metallic 4-door sedan.

One suspect wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes. The other was wearing a red University of Alabama T-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

La Vergne police warn the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.