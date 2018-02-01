2 shot at Los Angeles middle school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn’t know the conditions of the victims.

Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.

9:25 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.

Madison says there’s no information about injuries.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.