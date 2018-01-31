Vet discusses dog flu concerns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the flu virus is on the rise in Tennessee, local vets are warning owners not to forget about pets.

Dogs are also susceptible to getting the flu.

A vet with Murphy Road Animal Hospital told News 2 social dogs that play at dog parks, hang out on patios at outside restaurants and travel are especially advised to get a flu vaccine.

“It does spread very quickly from dog to dog and that’s why we worry about it,” explained Veterinarian Christine Widmann.

Dr. Widmann told News 2 there are two strains of canine flu.

“H3N2 is the big one that we are worried about and that’s the one where we are seeing outbreaks in California, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan. H3N8 has also been around; it was more of last year’s outbreak that we saw in Chicago and Atlanta,” she explained.

She said the dog flu is a concern here in Music City as well.

“We are always concerned since we are so close. Nashville is such a transient city, we get a lot of influx of people over the weekend bringing their dogs with them, that’s why we have it on our radar for them,” said Widmann.

Dogs experience flu symptoms similar to that of a human.

“Dogs are going to run temperatures, they are going to have upper respiratory disease, coughing, snotty noses, watery eyes they may be a little bit lethargic and lose their appetite,” she explained.

Also like humans, older and younger dogs are most at risk.

“For the most part it’s something they can recover from if they are nice and healthy. It’s the ones with underlying conditions that we worry about, like our puppies that are too weak to fight it off, or our older dogs that have other diseases going on,” Dr. Widmann said.

Widmann said their animal hospital has the vaccine to fight it and advises their patients to get it.

“It’s in new places – that’s what worries us is new places are popping up with outbreaks of the canine influenza,” she said.

Dr. Widmann said there is plenty of flu vaccines and it costs $33.