Titans add more assistant coaches to staff

The Tennessee Titans have added more assistant coaches to their staff.

Pat O’Hara (Quarterbacks) joins the Titans after spending three seasons with the Houston Texans. He also spent 10 years coaching in the AFL, including stints as a head coach for the Los Angeles Avengers, Tri-Cities Fever, Orlando Predators and New Orleans Voo-Doo.

He also played at the University of Southern California and was a 10th round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1991 NFL Draft.

Kerry Coombs (Secondary) has 35 years of coaching experience, including the last six at Ohio State. A native of Ohio, Coombs played on the 1980 University of Dayton Division III National Championship team. He and his wife, Holly, have three grown children.

Shane Bowen (Outside Linebackers) comes to the Titans after two seasons with the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant. Before that, Bowen coached linebackers for three seasons at Kennesaw State. He also spent three years coaching at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Tyrone McKenzie (Inside Linebackers) spent last season at the Los Angeles Rams as the assistant special teams.

A former third-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2009 NFL Draft, McKenzie played four seasons with stops at Tampa Bay and Minnesota. As a senior at South Florida, he earned first-team All-Big East honors and set a school record with 121 tackles.

Rob Moore (Wide Receivers) has more than 16 years of NFL experience as both a player and coach. He comes to the Titans after spending three season as the Oakland Raiders wide receivers’ coach. He has a 12-year NFL career, which he started in 146 of 153 games.

Craig Aukerman, who was previously the assistant special teams coach, will now be the special teams coach and Arthur Smith will remain as the Tight Ends coach.